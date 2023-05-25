Sindh govt to launch E-taxi service soon in Karachi

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon Thursday announced that the Sindh government has taken the initiative to introduce electric taxi services for the citizens of Karachi while the pink-colored taxis will be introduced specifically for female passengers, ensuring their safety and comfort.

The first phase of the project will see the launch of over 200 electric taxis, with 50 of them designated as pink taxis for women. This step aims to provide convenient and reliable transportation options for women in the city.

“A modern, affordable and environment-friendly electric taxi service will be launched in Karachi and extended to other major cities of the province,” he said.

In addition to the electric taxi service, the government has decided to enhance the public bus service by adding 500 new buses, valued at Rs25 billion.

Orders have been issued to deploy these buses across various routes in Karachi, ensuring improved accessibility for the public.

Sharjeel Memon also said that the Sindh government is actively working to acquire an additional 20 buses by June 15, further bolstering the public transportation system.

Furthermore, in an effort to expand the People’s Bus Service, the government has directed the initiation of a new route from Hattri to Kisana Mori in Hyderabad.

The trial for this route will commence within three days, providing a convenient commuting option for residents in that area.