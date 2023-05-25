Islamabad IGP summoned on May 31 in Shireen Mazari re-arrest contempt case

The Islamabad High Court has summoned the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) in his personal capacity in the contempt of court case on Shireen Mazari’s re-arrest despite court order.

IHC Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the contempt of court, however IGP Dr Akbar Nasir was not present. At which the court expressed surprise.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that this is a case of contempt of court, why has the IGP not come?

The additional attorney general said that the IGP is in the chief justice’s court and will be here shortly after getting done from there.

However, the court summoned the Islamabad police chief in his personal capacity on May 31. It directed that the IGP should also submit a written reply till the next hearing.

The judge said the court should have been told on the first day why the entire government machinery was active, and that Shireen Mazari’s arrest had nothing to do with MPO.

What also should have been told was that whatever was happening had nothing to do with cases and that this was all politics, Justice Aurangzeb remarked.

The hearing was then adjourned till May 31.