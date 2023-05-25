CTD nab former unit in-charge of MQM London involved in killing security personnel

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted an operation in Korangi has arrested an accused Wasi, who is the former unit in charge of MQM London.

CTD spokesman said the former sector in charge used to act under the direction of Raees Mamma.

The accused was in charge of Unit-74 from 2009 to 2014 and injured CTD officer Danesh Park in 2010 and also he gunned down an ASI Nadeem in Kurangi along with his colleagues in 2013.

“In 2014, two people were martyred in firing in Ibrahim Haidari by this in-charge,” a CTD spokesperson said.