Saudi Arabia pledges more jobs for Pakistani doctors, nurses and medical technicians

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel met with his Saudi counterpart Fahad bin Abdul Rahman in Geneva and agreed to give more opportunities to Pakistani doctors, nurses, and medical technicians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to increase cooperation in the health sector.

Saudi Minister agrees to collaborative work on pandemics and health security between two countries.

Saudi Health Minister will benefit from Pakistan’s experiences on the border and global health security, he added.

Abdul Qadir Patel said the two countries will jointly conduct research into the corona and epidemic vaccines.

