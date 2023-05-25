PM to visit Peshawar today, review law and order situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Peshawar today.

The prime minister is likely to preside over an important meeting at the Peshawar Governor House.

He is also expected to inspect the building of Radio Pakistan that was vandalised and set on fire by miscreants on May 9 in protest against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The prime minister is scheduled to be briefed on the events of May 9 and the situation so far.

He will also issue important instructions on law and order and the security situation.

Earlier, the PM was scheduled to visit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital on May 19, but it was later postponed.

