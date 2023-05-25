Netflix faces backlash as crackdown on password sharing sparks outrage among subscribers

Netflix’s recent crackdown on password sharing has sparked a significant backlash from subscribers, as a large majority of them engage in sharing their accounts.

The streaming service clarified that they would now be sending emails to members in the UK who share their Netflix account outside of their homes. They emphasized that the service is intended for use by one household, and individuals who wish to share their accounts would need to pay £4.99 to do so.

Additionally, Netflix highlighted their commitment to offering a wide range of new movies and TV shows, catering to different tastes, moods, languages, and viewing companions. They emphasized that there will always be something satisfying to watch on Netflix.

Since implementing a zero-tolerance policy on account sharing, the streaming giant has faced significant backlash. Dissatisfied consumers took to social media platforms to express their anger, with one user tweeting, “Netflix is ​​out,” and another stating, “I believe I speak for everyone when I say we will cancel.”

A third user sarcastically applauded Netflix, saying, “Slow applause to Netflix for launching its password-sharing crackdown alongside the introduction of WBD Max.”