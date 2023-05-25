Israelis arrested in Dubai over compatriot’s death

Police in Dubai have arrested a number of Israelis over an assault that led to the death of a fellow compatriot, authorities in the city said on Wednesday.

“Dubai Police said it has arrested a number of Israeli nationals after they assaulted and caused the death of another Israeli national,” the Dubai Media Office said.

“The accused will be referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings,” it added, without providing additional details.

The circumstances behind the incident remain unclear but violent crimes are rare in the United Arab Emirates’ main tourist hub which prides itself on safety.

A spokesman for Israel’s foreign ministry said “an Israeli citizen about 30 years old was stabbed to death today in Dubai”.

“The circumstances of the case are being investigated by the local authorities,” he told AFP.

The UAE has welcomed hundreds of Israeli nationals as both visitors and residents since the two countries in 2020 signed a US-brokered deal establishing ties.

It was part of a series of deals with Arab countries that became known as the Abraham Accords.