How to prevent a data breach

Data breaches in the U.S. alone cost an average of $9,440,000 per year, as reported by IBM. Ransomware usage in data breaches has increased by 41%, and it took an average of nine months in 2022 to identify and contain a breach.

While large companies like AT&T, Twitter, Meta, and T-Mobile often experience major data breaches, the most significant personal identity breaches stem from phishing schemes.

These schemes involve malware disguised as legitimate emails or messages from known individuals or trusted companies, aiming to extract personal information and commit identity theft.

While you can’t always prevent a data breach, there are measures you can take to minimize the damage. Prevention is key, and here are our recommendations:

Combat Ransomware with Antivirus Software

Use antivirus software to detect and stop ransomware, especially if you work in high-profile industries like government offices, infrastructure design, construction, or the military, where cybercriminals may target personal devices used for work.

Recognize and Counter Phishing Schemes

Be vigilant in identifying phishing schemes through email messages, instant messages, and texts.

Financial institutions never request personal information via messages, so contact them directly to verify any such requests.

Avoid responding to messages asking for personal identifying information and independently verify the sender’s contact information.

Safeguard Your Online Identity with a VPN

Utilize a virtual private network (VPN) to browse, shop, and work online while hiding your identity. VPNs encrypt all shared, uploaded, and downloaded data, making it difficult for snoopers to intercept your information.

A reliable VPN with a kill switch ensures your identity remains protected.

Secure Passwords with a Password Manager

Store your passwords securely in a password manager to prevent hackers from accessing your login credentials.

Password managers use encryption to safeguard your information, help generate strong passwords, and eliminate the need to write them down.

Strengthen Protection with Identity Theft Services

Distinguish between identity theft monitoring and identity theft protection.

Monitoring primarily focuses on digital identity, while protection extends to tracking your physical identity, including criminal records, medical records, and financial information.

Identity theft services offer comprehensive assistance in reclaiming your identity and provide guidance in dealing with breached information.

By following these recommendations, you can enhance your defences against data breaches and minimize potential damage to your personal information.