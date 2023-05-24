If you make a lot of typing errors, this Google Chrome’s new feature is for you

Google Chrome has recently been updated with a new feature aimed at enhancing accessibility and assisting users who frequently make typing errors. The feature is now available on desktop versions of Google Chrome, allowing users to type into the website address bar, which will then provide similar suggestions based on potential typos.

Although it may appear as a minor addition, depending on its effectiveness, it could prove to be crucial. Not only does it aid users who struggle with typing accurate URLs, but it also has the potential to prevent users from being exposed to malware.

Something as simple as entering an incorrect extension like “.com” or “.org” could redirect someone to an entirely different website, and the contents of that website are unknown. Furthermore, typos within the address itself can lead browsers to unfamiliar corners of the internet.

Google has introduced other new features across its ecosystem. In addition to the website address bar autofill, users can now easily spot the wheelchair-accessible icon displayed prominently on the front of businesses in Google Maps.

According to Google, there is wheelchair information available for 40 million businesses worldwide, making the application more user-friendly for individuals using strollers or suitcases. Moreover, anyone can contribute information regarding wheelchair accessibility through Google Maps.

Another accessibility feature focuses on Live Captions, which includes a new captions box for Android tablets, Live Caption for calls enabling users to type and have their words spoken for them, and support for French, Italian, and German on select Android devices.

Google has extensively discussed its AI initiative and how it can significantly enhance accessibility. AI is capable of providing alternative text that describes visual imagery, known as Lookout. When a user asks questions about an image presented to them, the language model can provide a description, particularly benefiting the blind and low-vision community.