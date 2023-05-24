Watch Live
Sports » Football

Van Nistelrooy quits PSV ‘with immediate effect’

Van Nistelrooy played for PSV from 1998-2001 before making shift to Manchester United
AFP May 24, 2023
<p>Ruud van Nistelrooy has quit as coach of PSV Eindhoven. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Former Netherlands and Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has quit his job as PSV Eindhoven coach “with immediate effect”, the club announced on Wednesday.

Despite winning this year’s KNVB Cup and current Eredivisie runners-up, Van Nistelrooy told the southern Dutch club’s players and coaching staff he was leaving “because of lack of support within the club”.

Van Nistelrooy’s decision came after “several discussions about internal affairs over the past few days” and a meeting with PSV’s board of directors on Tuesday evening, PSV said in a statement.

“It was decided to keep the focus on next Sunday’s match against AZ in Alkmaar, with further talks to be held after the final day of the season,” it said.

Van Nistelrooy’s assistant manager Fred Rutten will take over the coaching ahead of Saturday’s game.

“PSV regrets Van Nistelrooy’s decision and are thankful he has won this season’s Johan Cruyff Shield and TOTO KNVB Cup and hope to finish the current season in second place,” the club said.

Van Nistelrooy played for PSV from 1998-2001 before making the shift to Manchester United for five years, followed by stints at Real Madrid, Hamburg and Malaga.

He started his career as assistant coach of the Dutch national squad in 2014 under Guus Hiddink, before moving to PSV in 2016, eventually being appointed head coach at the start of the 2022-2023 season.

