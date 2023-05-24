Pakistan thrash Thailand 9-0 in their second match of Junior Asia Cup

Pakistan Junior Hockey Team secured second consecutive win at the Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, as they defeated Thailand 9-0 on Wednesday.

Pakistan got off to a slow start as they could not score any goal in first 10 minutes, but the deadlock was ended in the 15th minute when Abdul Shahid scored the first goal.

Four minutes later Abdul Rehman scored his first goal of the match and doubled Pakistan’s lead whereas Abdul Wahab made it 3-0 for Pakistan in the last minute of first half.

In the second half Abdul Rehman showed some impressive Hockey skills and scored four more goals to make it 7-0 in the 48th minute.

Two more goals were scored in the last quarter as Pakistan won the match by 9-0. Three time champions, Pakistan will play their next match against arch-rivals India on 27 May.