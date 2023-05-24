Maryam says even own people not ready to support Imran Khan on May 9 crimes

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday commented on the exodus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders saying that even Imran Khan’s own party is not ready to support him on the crimes he committed on May 9.

Maryam Nawaz shared this on her Twitter handle.

She said that people who feel for the country cannot support Imran’s violent mode of politics where state assets were damaged and destroyed.

“The crime committed by Imran Khan on May 9, no one, even his own party, is ready to support him in this heinous crime,” PML-N leader writes in the tweet.

“Anyone who has even the slightest pain for Pakistan cannot be a supporter of violence in politics. Here, Imran burned the country! No sane person can support attacking, vandalising and burning Pakistani military installations, government, state and security buildings.”

“Either TTP [Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan] or PTI has done this. Remember, politics and political division later, Pakistan first!”

“There is no place for any group with such violent thinking in Pakistan’s politics. Therefore, this subversive group reached its end! Pakistan will now take a sigh of relief and move forward, God willing!”