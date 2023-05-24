Shahid Kapoor unleashes thrilling action in the intense trailer of ‘Bloody Daddy’

The highly anticipated trailer for Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film, “Bloody Daddy,” directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of “Tiger Zinda Hai” fame, has arrived, leaving audiences exhilarated.

This action-packed thriller showcases Shahid as a formidable action hero, unleashing his prowess as he takes on multiple adversaries in a relentless showdown throughout one fateful night. The trailer offers a glimpse of stellar performances by Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, and Diana Penty, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

The trailer commences with Shahid’s striking entry into a dimly lit hotel hallway, clad in a black suit. His compelling voiceover sets the tone, revealing, “This is the story of that night where things got really f–ked up.” The narrative then unfolds, shifting back in time by 12 hours, as Shahid’s character receives a phone call from Ronit Roy, who instructs him to retrieve a bag of cocaine without complicating matters. The action intensifies as Shahid infiltrates a hotel to locate the bag’s whereabouts and retrieve it.

However, the gripping plot takes an unexpected turn when Shahid delivers the bag to Ronit Roy, only to discover that it contains wheat flour instead of drugs. Realizing that he has been deceived, the trailer takes an adrenaline-fueled turn, with Shahid unleashing his fury upon waves of adversaries, emerging as the lone survivor. The action-packed sequences, featuring copious amounts of bloodshed, keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Notably, an action scene set in a kitchen draws parallels to Priyanka Chopra’s recent action sequence in the acclaimed series “Citadel.”

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share the exhilarating trailer, expressing his excitement by writing, “One hell of a BLOODY night… Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June!” Fans were quick to react, praising Shahid’s intense portrayal and eagerly anticipating the film’s release. Comments poured in, with one fan exclaiming, “Looking bloody good!” and another proclaiming, “Shahid Kapoor is back with a bang!” The trailer generated a frenzy of fire emoticons and heartfelt compliments, with one fan even comparing Shahid to India’s own version of John Wick.

“Bloody Daddy” is an official adaptation of the acclaimed 2011 French film “Nuit Blanche.” Shahid Kapoor, in an interview with PTI, expressed his enjoyment of performing action sequences on-screen and praised director Ali Abbas Zafar’s understanding of the genre. With the film set for a direct digital release on Jio Cinemas on June 9, audiences eagerly anticipate witnessing Shahid Kapoor’s remarkable portrayal of a fearless action hero, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.