UN expresses concern over revival of military courts for trial of civilians

Calls for impartial, transparent investigations into deaths and injuries that occurred during protests on May 9
Samaa Web Desk May 24, 2023
<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk. Photo: ohchr.org</p>

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed deep concern over the situation in Pakistan, highlighting the reported intention of Pakistan to revive the use of military courts to try civilians.

In a press conference held at the UN in Geneva, Türk expressed alarm over the recent escalation of violence and raised concerns regarding mass arrests carried out under problematic laws, potentially leading to arbitrary detention.

He called upon the authorities to ensure prompt, impartial, and transparent investigations into the deaths and injuries that occurred during the protests on May 9.

He underlined that the only viable path towards a safe, secure, and prosperous Pakistan lies in upholding human rights, democratic processes, and the rule of law, and stressed the importance of meaningful and unrestricted participation from all segments of society.

