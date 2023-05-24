Katy Perry contemplates exiting American Idol amidst controversies

American Idol, once known for its musical talent and entertainment, has recently become a hotbed of controversy, surpassing even Bravo shows. Season 21 faced its fair share of backlash, with winner Iam Tongi being labeled a “rigged” champion and accusations of inauthentic feedback from the judges. Katy Perry, one of the show’s judges alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, bore the brunt of the audience’s ire throughout the season, seemingly for various reasons.

Perry faced criticism for alleged misbehavior towards contestants, engaging in mom-shaming, displaying rudeness, and unfair treatment. However, new reports suggest that the “Roar” singer believes much of the backlash she received was orchestrated by the show’s producers. According to DailyMail, Perry now wants to step down from her role as an American Idol judge, feeling that she was “thrown under the bus” by producers who edited the episodes to portray her as the “nasty judge.”

The controversy began when Katy Perry made comments about contestant Sara Beth Liebe, who is a mother of three. Liebe later quit the show, expressing her shock at Perry’s remarks. Furthermore, Perry faced boos from the audience when she criticized contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit, urging her to avoid using glitter on stage. While Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were surprised by the negative reaction, Perry appeared unfazed. PageSix reports that a source revealed, “Katy isn’t fazed by the backlash. This has been a roller-coaster season with a lot of great talent, so she is just doing her job. She has a unique sense of humor that may not always translate well on camera, but she never has any ill intent.”

The question now arises whether Katy Perry will return as a judge for the upcoming 22nd season of American Idol. Fans and viewers await the show’s decision, wondering if the controversies will lead to significant changes within the popular reality competition.