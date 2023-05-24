PTI leader Asad Umar announces resignation from party positions

Former federal minister Asad Umar on Wednesday announced his resignation as secretary general and member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he condemned the violent protests that erupted in the country after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader said that he has only resigned from the party positions.

He said that after the incidents of May 9, it is no more possible for him to remain on the positions in the party.

He affirmed that the decision was solely his own and emphasised that he had not been subjected to any form of external pressure that influenced his choice.

Umar said that a transparent investigation must be carried out on the May 9 events, adding that they sent an alarming message to the world.

“Imran Khan also said that the country needs an army more than me and if there is no powerful army, there will be situations like Syria and Iraq,” he said.

Asad Umar refuted any responsibility on the part of party chairman Imran Khan for any “destruction” in the past few months.

“I have informed you about the devastation caused by events in the last 13 months. In my view, was all this destruction caused by one man? No, I don’t think so.”

We are aware of the decisions Imran Khan made, he said adding that he became prime minister and the most popular leader of Pakistan due to those decisions, PTI leader said.

“If he has made wrong decisions now, who will judge whether they are right or wrong? Not me, but the nation,” he said.

“If the nation believes he made wrong decisions, then you will see it.”

Asad Umar emphasised the significance of the army for the country and stated that the strength of the armed forces is demonstrated not only by their weapons but also by the nation’s support.

“The scenes witnessed on May 9 are not only condemnable but also a moment for reflection,” PTI leader said, adding that the factor which brought the situation to this point.

Released from jail

The former federal minister Asad Umar has been released from Adiala Jail 15 days after his arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

Umar was released from Adiala Jail through the Colony Gate, while media personnel eagerly anticipated his arrival at exit gates 5 and 3.

Jail Superintendent Asad Warraich said that the PTI leader was released on Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders.

It is worth mentioning here that the court had declared the detention of the PTI Secretary General as null and void. The court has issued an order preventing the arrest of Asad Umar in two cases.

He was arrested on May 10, a day after violent protests erupted in the country after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Umar was taken into custody from the IHC premises and has been incarcerated at Adiala Jail since.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb declared the arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) null and void. The court also court Asad Umar to submit a declaration.

The judge remarked and asked Asad Umar to delete his tweets and warned that in case of violation of the declaration, he should forget his political career.

Lawyer Babar Awan appeared in court on behalf of PTI leader Asad Umar.

“They will not spare you until you hold a press conference,” Justice Aurangzeb remarked, on which, Babar Awan said, “We will not hold a press conference.” “Two tweets of Asad Umar should be deleted immediately,” Justice Aurangzeb remarked.

Awan replied he would comply with the order despite the fact that there was nothing wrong with the tweets. He prayed that the court should order Asad Umar to be produced here. “The cases against Asad Umar are before me and If I order, I don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” IHC Justice Aurangzeb remarked.