Nawaz accuses judiciary of distorting constitution

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expressed his concern about the manipulation of the judicial system, stating that the constitution was effectively rewritten by influencing the formation of the bench.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister highlighted the role of the judiciary, stating that it introduced the doctrine of necessity, supported dictatorial regimes, legitimised dictatorships, bestowed the titles of “Sadiq and Amin” to undeserving individuals, and imposed harsh measures on elected prime ministers.

He further asserted that elected prime ministers were unjustly imprisoned under fabricated charges, faced lifelong disqualification for not receiving salary from their son, and witnessed the rewriting of the constitution through the manipulation of the bench.

The PML-N supremo also expressed his dismay over the unfortunate ranking of our justice system, which stands at 129 out of 140 in the world and claimed that some judges were determined to drag it down even further.