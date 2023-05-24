Annural Khalid, Abdul Hannan release captivating love ballad ‘Kehdena’

Singers and songwriters Annural Khalid and Abdul Hannan have released a captivating love ballad that is bound to touch the depths of your emotions. Titled “Kehdena,” this track focuses on the expression of love without the need for words. Delving into the intricate nuances and glances of affection, the song brings back the beloved guitar sound that seems to have faded in today’s bedroom pop scene.

With its infusion of soulful blues elements, “Kehdena” deviates subtly from mainstream pop music, offering a refreshing twist amidst the prevalent electronic saturation in the market. The melody and execution of the song bring a sense of relief, resonating with listeners through its captivating harmonies and catchy lyrics. Produced by ChillBazaar and written by Khalid and Hannan, the track effortlessly lingers in your mind.

Hannan, known for his expertise in crafting lo-fi and introspective tunes, surprises listeners with his adeptness in “Kehdena.” He skillfully leverages his strengths and weaknesses, delivering heartfelt emotions of love and romance without straining his voice and remaining comfortably within his preferred vocal range, leaving the audience pleasantly astonished.

On the other hand, Khalid impresses by flawlessly maneuvering her voice while maintaining the rhythm of the song. Although “Kehdena” doesn’t demand excessive vocal prowess, Khalid’s ability to navigate her vocals adds depth and charm to the composition. The song itself is simple, featuring straightforward lyrics and a basic structure fueled by passion and raw emotions, especially when the guitar solo takes center stage.

The music video accompanying the track perfectly complements the plea for romance embedded within the song. The candle-lit visuals exude beauty and grace, capturing the essence of Khalid and Hannan’s performance. With its concise and sweet nature, “Kehdena” serves as an ideal companion for both long and short drives, offering a heartfelt musical experience that resonates with its listeners.