Rain breaks heat spell in Lahore

The heat-stricken people of the provincial capital breathed a sigh of relief
Ayesha Atta May 24, 2023
<p>File photo</p>

Intermittent rain accompanied by wind in different parts of provincial capital Lahore has turned the weather pleasant on Wednesday.

Rain broke the spell of extremely hot weather in the city. As the weather turned pleasant, the heat-stricken people of the provincial capital breathed a sigh of relief.

The rain was reported from parts of the city including including Gulberg, Defence, Mughalpura, Kot Lakhpat, Harbanspora and several other localities.

