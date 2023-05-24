Blake Shelton bids farewell to The Voice after an impressive 23 seasons as a coach, leaving fans saddened by his departure. However, his wife and former Voice coach, Gwen Stefani, surprised him with a touching tribute during the show. Although unable to be there in person, Gwen recorded a heartfelt message for the country singer, which aired during the episode, leaving viewers and Blake himself moved by her gesture.

Gwen’s pre-recorded video message was not only shown on the episode but also shared on her Instagram. The clip featured delightful moments of Blake and Gwen from their earlier seasons on The Voice, showcasing their bond and shared experiences. In the video, the 53-year-old Gwen Stefani expressed that when they first met on the set of the singing competition, both of their lives were in a challenging phase, alluding to their divorces at the time.

Emotionally touched, Gwen revealed the significance of finding her soulmate and admitted that it was difficult for her to discuss the subject without becoming teary-eyed. Her genuine affection for Blake was evident as she poured her heart out in the tribute.

Concluding her heartfelt message, Gwen reflected on the lasting impact of Blake’s contribution to The Voice, stating, “The Voice is gonna go on, but Blake’s legacy will be there forever.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship blossomed over the course of five years before Blake proposed to Gwen in October 2020. Their wedding took place on July 3, 2021, in a small ceremony officiated by The Voice host, Carson Daly. Currently, the couple divides their time between their Los Angeles home and their Oklahoma ranch, where they enjoy the company of Gwen’s sons—Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

As Blake Shelton departs from The Voice, fans will undoubtedly miss his presence on the popular singing reality show. However, the touching tribute from Gwen Stefani serves as a reminder of their enduring love and the impact they have had on each other’s lives.