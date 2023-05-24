Former Hockey captain Shakeel Abbasi unhappy with Imran Khan

Pakistan Hockey Team’s former captain Shakeel Abbasi expressed his unhappiness over the action of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for ending the departmental sports, which resulted in unemployment of many sports stars.

Shakeel Abbasi said that he represented Pakistan in Olympic Games and Hockey World Cup many times but he has been suffering since the departmental sports were ended.

He requested current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look after them and restore the departmental sports as soon as possible.

He represented Pakistan from 2003 to 2014 and during his playing days, Pakistan were able to win Asian Games Gold Medal in 2010, Asian Champions Trophy Gold Medal in 2012 and Commonwealth Games silver medal in 2006.