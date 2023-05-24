IT minister unveils plan to attract foreign, domestic investment in AI

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, stated on Wednesday that the government is working on a strategy to attract more foreign and domestic investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is considered a key element in strengthening economies in the modern world.

In a statement, he mentioned that at least 60 countries, including India and Sri Lanka, have adopted AI laws and policies since 2017.

The minister also highlighted that Bangladesh’s draft policy has recently been opened for public feedback and consultation.

The ministry has uploaded a draft of the Artificial Intelligence Policy (AIP) on its official webpage, inviting feedback and suggestions from public and private sector organisations, academia, civil society, and industry to finalize the document.

The AIP is a pivotal milestone for transforming Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy as it outlines a national strategy to establish an ecosystem necessary for AI adoption.

The policy aims to utilise an agile framework to address various aspects of unique user journeys across different market horizontals and industry verticals while ensuring responsible AI use.

The ministry is also in the process of forming a policy committee that will lead the policy consultation process and finalise the draft of the National AI Policy.

The policy committee will consist of experts from industry, academia, and government. The Ministry encourages top experts in the field of AI from both industry and academia to participate in this Policy Committee.

The minister emphasised that in the current scenario, adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) is indispensable for securing the economic future, along with advancements in other fields.

He added, “There is no doubt that major aspects of national power, such as the economy, security, and military power, depend on technological advancement.”

He further stated that Pakistan aims to secure its due share of the global AI market, projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030.

To achieve this goal, the country plans to train 100,000 AI graduates in the next five years in collaboration with academia.

Additionally, with the support of the IT industry, another 50,000 AI graduates will be produced within the same timeframe.

“We are creating an environment where AI skills can be developed based on the requirements,” he added.