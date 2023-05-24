Security forces gun down six terrorists in South Waziristan

The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists actively involved in hostile activities against the forces, extortion, and target killing of innocent civilians during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on their reported presence in the general area Kot Azam of South Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire during the conduct of operation that occurred between security forces and terrorists.

The weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities.

Read also: North Waziristan: Bombers target girls’ education; destroy two schools

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate terrorists found in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it said.

Earlier in the day, at least four people including three security officials had been martyred in an apparent suicide blast near army checkpost of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

As per reports, the suicide bomb attack occurred at a joint check post in the Datta Khel district, near the Pakistan-Afghan border.

Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan, Rehan Gul Khattak, confirmed the incident.

The incident unfolded during a routine check at the Liaquat check post, martyring two security personnel, Naik Saeed and Sepoy Javed, along with a police officer named Hakeem Jan. Moreover, a civilian also lost his life.

In addition to the fatalities, two individuals sustained injuries, including a security official identified as Sepoy Manzoor and a police constable named Shakir.

Reports citing sources stated that the deceased and injured had been shifted to Miranshah hospital.

In the meantime, officials have cordoned off the area.