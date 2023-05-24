Kanye West faces $2mn lawsuit from Gap over Yeezy partnership fallout

Gap has filed a lawsuit against rapper Kanye West, seeking $2 million in damages. The legal action comes after West terminated his partnership with the popular clothing brand, citing their failure to release his clothing line and open retail stores specifically designed to promote their collaboration.

The dispute centers around a building that was used as a storefront for the Yeezy collection, which is now the subject of a lawsuit filed by Art City Center, the company that owns the premises.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Gap wants West to bear the financial responsibility for any potential damages they may have to pay in the Art City Center lawsuit. Art City Center claims that unauthorized alterations were made to the building during 2021 and 2022, leading them to sue for the cost of restoring the premises. Gap argues that their contract with West absolves them from liability for such claims, and they are seeking over $2 million in damages, which includes the projected cost of settling the Art City Center lawsuit as well as legal fees.

West ended his decade-long collaboration with Gap last September, citing their failure to fulfill the terms of their agreement. Prior to their split, West had accused the brand of copying his design ideas. He shared a message exchange on social media, in which he acknowledged Gap’s imitation of his work. Additionally, West claimed that a planned photoshoot featuring his children had been canceled without his knowledge. In another post, he expressed his frustration about being excluded from meetings held by Gap.

This legal battle between Kanye West and Gap highlights the financial and contractual disputes that can arise between high-profile artists and their corporate partners. As the case unfolds, the outcome will determine whether West will be held responsible for the damages sought by Gap, and shed further light on the complexities and challenges of collaborations in the fashion industry.