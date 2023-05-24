Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ premieres at Cannes Film Festival with star-studded cast

Director Wes Anderson’s space-themed fable, “Asteroid City,” took center stage at the Cannes Film Festival as a bus filled with celebrities graced the red carpet for its premiere.

Anderson’s trademark star-studded cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, and Margot Robbie. However, notable absence was Bill Murray, a regular collaborator with Anderson, who missed this film due to a COVID-19 illness during filming.

Despite pandemic protocols, Anderson expressed that working on “Asteroid City,” which features a quarantine scene, proved beneficial for the cast and crew. The film’s desert set, exclusively built for the production, offered a controlled environment for the actors to immerse themselves in imaginary scenes.

The world premiere of “Asteroid City” at the luxurious Grand Theatre Lumiere received a resounding six-minute standing ovation, highlighting the film’s impact on the audience.

Set in the fictional town of Asteroid City in the 1950s, the movie revolves around a convention for young scientists that gets disrupted by a UFO, causing upheaval in the lives of the attendees. Augie Steenbeck, played by Schwartzman, a grieving war photographer accompanied by his children, finds himself stranded in the town. Johansson portrays Midge Campbell, a famous actor and Augie’s love interest attending the convention with her daughter.

The main storyline of the film is framed within a complex framing device, where it is revealed to be a stage play. The process of putting on this play becomes the focus of a black-and-white TV program, with Bryan Cranston playing an unnamed host.

Cranston described “Asteroid City” as Anderson’s love letter to performance art, incorporating the three major mediums of film, theater, and television. Johansson also noted that the filming experience, with a real set, resembled that of theater, providing a tangible space that maintained momentum without the usual interruptions found on sound stages.

While the film received mixed reviews, praised for its visual detail and style, some critics felt it lacked emotional depth. The Guardian awarded it four out of five stars, while Variety stated that it catered mainly to dedicated Anderson fans.

Co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola, his frequent collaborator, “Asteroid City” marks the director’s third attempt at competing for the festival’s top prize, following his entry “The French Dispatch” in 2021.