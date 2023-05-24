Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry parts ways with Imran Khan as he resigned from the party position of Senior Vice President.

PTI leader announced his separation from the party as well as ‘break’ from politics on his Twitter account.

“I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan,” he wrote in the tweet.

Last week, after he managed to obtain bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) following a dramatic sprint towards the court’s building to avert potential re-arrest, Fawad Chaudhry strongly condemned the violent protests that took place on May 9 following the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

PTI leader expressed his disapproval of the events and as the party’s spokesperson, he described the events as “extremely shameful”.

Fawad Chaudhry had joined PTI in 2011. He was elected to the National Assembly from NA-154 (Rawalpindi-II) in the 2013 general elections.

He was re-elected to the National Assembly as a PTI candidate from NA-154 (Rawalpindi-II) in the 2018 general polls.

He also served as the federal minister for information and science and technology during PTI’s tenure.