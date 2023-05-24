Karan Johar unveils ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ on his 51st birthday

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar marked his 51st birthday with a special announcement, offering fans an exclusive glimpse into his upcoming movie, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’

Commemorating his remarkable 25-year journey in the industry, Johar shared exciting details about the film, featuring the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a video montage showcasing snippets from his iconic films like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998), ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001), ‘My Name Is Khan’ (2010), and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016).

View this post on Instagram

Expressing his gratitude, Karan stated, “Love comes with its conflicts and challenges, but it’s the most beautiful feeling in the world. As I look back on my 25-year journey as a filmmaker, I’m filled with immense gratitude. Your love and embrace of these stories and characters have given wings to a new story—a new prem kahani (love story)—that celebrates love in all its beauty and grandeur.”

After eagerly waiting to share the film, Karan expressed his excitement, saying, “A film that I have been waiting to share with you for so long, it’s finally ready. See you at the movies, where we celebrate family, love, and so much more.”

In the behind-the-scenes video from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ Alia was captured sharing laughter with Karan, while Ranveer playfully interacted with a white cushion. The footage also showcased heartwarming moments between Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Ranveer, as the young actor affectionately kissed the veteran’s hand.

Captioning the post, Karan expressed his gratitude for the magical 25 years he has spent in the director’s chair, stating, “Tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see, and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani (story) that has prem (love) written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July.”

Fans and film enthusiasts eagerly await the release of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ anticipating yet another compelling and heartfelt cinematic experience from the talented filmmaker.