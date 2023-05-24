Gold price in Pakistan shoots to Rs 237,800 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a significant surged Rs 600 on Wednesday, reaching Rs 237,800 compared to its previous rate of Rs 237,200, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 514 to Rs 203,875 from Rs 203,361. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward trend, reaching Rs 186,886 from Rs 186,414.

On the other hand, the prices of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained stable, closing at Rs 2900 and Rs 2486.28, respectively.