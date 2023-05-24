PTI leaders evading arrest to be placed on ECL

A decision has been taken to include the names of those PTI leaders who are evading in the Exit Control List.

Sources say the Islamabad police has sent a formal request to the Ministry of Interior in this regard.

The Islamabad Police has recommended that the names of Raja Khurram Nawaz, Akhlaq Awan and Ali Awan be included in the ECL.

The names of Malik Hasnain and Malik Amir Ali have also been requested for inclusion to the list.

The police has adopted the stance that it is feared that the suspects may try to flee the country to avoid arrest.

The suspects should be prevented from fleeing abroad by placing their names in the ECL, the police have said in the application.

A case has been registered against the suspects in the Khanna police station of Islamabad.

Earlier, PTI leader and former MNA Saima Nadeem was barred from traveling abroad.

She was scheduled to board an international flight, EK-503, to Toronto, Canada, from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

However, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official intervened and prevented the PTI leader from boarding the flight.

Consequently, Saima Nadeem was offloaded and detained at the airport.

Later, she was transferred to the Airport Police Station for further investigation.