MNA Hussain Elahi bids farewell to PTI

In another significant setback to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , National Assembly member Hussain Elahi has decided to part ways with Imran Khan-led party.

Elahi is scheduled to make an official announcement during a press conference in London at 7:00 pm (PST).

This follows the recent departure of his father, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, from the PTI. Hussain Elahi initially joined the ranks of Tehreek-e-Insaf alongside Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

However, his decision to leave the party raises questions about the stability and unity within the PTI.

On Tuesday, senior PTI leader and former federal minister, Shireen Mazari, also made headlines by announcing her ‘withdrawal from politics’ along with her resignation from Khan-led party.

Mazari conveyed her intentions during a press conference, expressing condemnation for the events that unfolded on May 9.

In addition to Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, a prominent PTI leader and former provincial minister, declared his departure from the party.

Chohan clarified that while he would no longer be affiliated with the party, however, he intended to remain active in politics.