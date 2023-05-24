Forward bloc to form out of PTI, Tareen to resume political activity

After the violent incidents of May 9, a forward bloc is likely to pull out of the PTI, as more than 20 leaders of the PTI have met the party’s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen within a week.

The PTI may just be the latest party to see a forward bloc pop out of it following the riot of May 9.

Sources said several leaders of the PTI have held meetings with Jahangir Tareen.

Within just a week, more than 20 important political personalities have met Tareen.

Sources said Mr Tareen has even established a political office in Lahore, sources.

The former confidante of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also started efforts to have his disqualification reversed.

The sources further said that after the disqualification is reversed, Tareen will be able to play an important role in the country’s politics.