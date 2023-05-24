UK immigration crackdown: Foreign students barred from bringing dependents

In a bid to curb immigration numbers, the United Kingdom has announced new immigration restrictions that will prohibit foreign postgraduate students enrolled in non-research courses from bringing their family members to the country.

The decision comes just two days before official statistics are set to reveal a record-breaking 700,000 legal migrants entering the UK this year.

Last year alone, a staggering 135,788 visas were granted to dependants of foreign students, marking an almost nine-fold increase from 2019 figures. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a cabinet meeting, emphasized that this move would have a “significant difference to the numbers” and contribute to reducing migration.

However, the full impact of this measure on official migration levels remains uncertain. Current data does not account for students and their families who stay in the UK for less than a year. As a result, the precise effect on overall migration figures is yet to be determined.

The government has been deliberating various options to address immigration levels, although they have refrained from specifying a target level.

The Conservative Party had previously pledged to bring net migration below 100,000 per year but abandoned this target prior to the 2019 election, following repeated failures to achieve it.

The new immigration curbs will come into effect in January 2024. The decision has sparked discussions surrounding the potential consequences for international students and the UK’s higher education sector, which has long benefitted from their contributions to research, innovation, and cultural diversity.

As the debate continues, stakeholders eagerly await further details on the long-term implications of these stringent immigration measures.