India’s first cheetah cub in 70 years dies of ‘dehydration’

In a blow to conservation efforts and hopes for the reintroduction of cheetahs in India, a precious cub from the country’s first cheetah litter in 70 years has passed away due to dehydration.

In March 2023, the South Asian country welcomed the birth of four cheetah cubs - more than seven decades after the animals were declared officially extinct locally.

The cub, part of a litter of four, was born in Kuno National Park in central Madhya Pradesh state, as part of a conservation project aimed at reintroducing cheetahs to the subcontinent.

Park officials announced the cub’s death, attributing it to “immense weakness.”

The mother, Jwala, was brought to the park from Namibia, along with eight other cheetahs.

Upon noticing the cub’s frail condition, the monitoring team quickly called veterinary doctors and rushed the cub to the hospital. However, despite their efforts, the cub passed away within minutes.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Experts noted that the cub’s demise was not unexpected, considering the high mortality rates among wild cheetah cubs.

The wild animal typically give birth to large litters to compensate for the significant loss of offspring. Weaker cubs often have lower survival rates compared to their stronger siblings.

This follows the recent death of Daksha, a female cheetah, who was fatally injured during a fight after being confined with two males for breeding purposes.

Additionally, two other cheetahs named Sasha and Uday died in March and April, respectively.

The conservation project, which aims to increase cheetah populations and boost tourist revenue, has faced criticism from wildlife experts and enthusiasts.

Some argue that cheetahs are vulnerable animals, and the project’s sustainability is questionable.