Mashal Khan’s sister becomes engineer in New York

Storiya Khan Mashal, the sister of Mashal Khan, dedicated her degree to her brother who was killed by an extremist mob on the premises of his Mardan University.

She posted a photo from the graduation ceremony saying she has graduated from The State University of New York - University at Buffalo with a degree in Biomedical Engineering“.

She wrote, “I dedicate my degree to “Mashal Khan” the Martyr of Knowledge”.

Ziauddin Yousafzai, rights campaigner and Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai’s father also felicitated Storiya Khan Mashal on her achievement.

He said her resilient spirit and dedication to education are an inspiration to all. She dedicated her achievement to Mashal Khan and all Afghan girls fighting for their right to education.

Background

Mashal’s brutal lynching by an extremist mob on April 13, 2017, was instigated by rumors that he had committed blasphemy by posting sacrilegious content online.

The 23-year-old was beaten to death on the premises of his university, with the barbaric incident caught on video and later circulated on social media. The cruely on display shocked not just Pakistan but the entire world and sparked a debate on the misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan.

In June 2017, a 13-member joint investigation team concluded that the allegations of blasphemy against Mashal Khan were unfounded and were used as a pretext to incite a mob against him.