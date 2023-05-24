Ahad Cheema also gets clean chit in Ashiana housing case

The National Accountability Bureau has given a clean chit to Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Ahad Cheema also.

The bureau has submitted its response to the accountability court, a copy of which has been obtained by SAMAA TV.

In its response, the NAB says Ahad Cheema did not get any financial benefit in the Ashiana housing project.

It also said no evidence of loss to the government exchequer was found the in Ashiana project. All the agreements in the Ashiana Housing Society project were signed in accordance with the law, it added.

The NAB response said the allegation against Ahad Cheema of taking 32 kanals of land as a bribe could also not be proved.

The reply also pleaded that the court announce a verdict on the petition in accordance with the law.

Earlier, the NAB gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the housing scandal.

According to a NAB report, no evidence of corruption was found against Shehbaz Sharif in awarding Ashiana housing contracts.

The report also stated that there was no loss caused to the national exchequer in the Ashiana project, and PM Shehbaz Sharif did not get any benefits.