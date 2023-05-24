PTI supporter Khadijah Shah sent to jail for 7 days for identification parade

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has ordered to send Khadijah Shah, a supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to jail for seven days for identification parade.

Shah, a PTI supporter accused of involvement in the vandalism and arson of the Lahore Corps Commander House, was produced before the special anti-terrorism court.

The court ordered to present Shah again on May 30 after completion of the identification parade.

Police had sought the identification parade for Shah and Huma Saeed.

Khadijah Shah had turned herself in n Tuesday night to the CIA police in Lahore.

The fashion designer, who is an ardent supporter of the PTI, was presented in the special anti-terrorism court by the police.

Also Read: Khadija Shah surrenders to police after remaining in hiding for days

The police will seek Khadijah Shah’s remand by the court.

She had voluntarily presented herself for arrest on Tuesday night to the CIA police after remaining in hiding for days.

She was nominated as a prime suspect in the Corps Commander House vandalism case.

Also Read: Audio leak suggests fashion maven Khadija Shah ready to surrender

Khadijah had shown up at the Iqbal Town police station of CIA.

Earlier, a purported audio message suggested that the acclaimed fashion designer had decided to surrender herself to the police.

The fashion maven was ‘on the run’ since the police launched a crackdown on the PTI activists following riots and vandalism on May 9.