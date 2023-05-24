Fed govt provides audio leaks to Isa-led judicial commission

The federal government has provided the alleged audio leaks to the inquiry commission set up for investigating them.

A transcript has also been submitted along with the audios with the signature of the authorized officer.

Sources said a total of eight audio clips have been submitted to the commission.

The names, designations and available contact numbers of the people mentioned in the audio leaks are also included in the documents.

On Monday, the three-member judicial commission formed to investigate the audio leaks related to the judiciary and judges decided to make its proceedings public.

The commission formally commenced its proceedings on Monday, and its next meeting will be held on Saturday.

The commission said if a sensitive matter comes up, it can review an application to hold the proceedings in-camera.

The proceedings of the commission will be held in the Supreme Court building.

The commission comprises Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said the commission will be headed by Justice Isa. The notification also expressed concerns on behalf of the federal government.