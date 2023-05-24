Four martyred, two injured in North Waziristan blast

At least four people including three security officials have been martyred in an apparent suicide blast near army checkpost of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Wednesday, local officials said.

As per reports, the suicide bomb attack occurred at a joint check post in the Datta Khel district, near the Pakistan-Afghan border.

Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan, Rehan Gul Khattak, confirmed the incident.

The incident unfolded during a routine check at the Liaquat check post, martyring two security personnel, Naik Saeed and Sepoy Javed, along with a police officer named Hakeem Jan. Moreover, a civilian also lost his life.

In addition to the fatalities, two individuals sustained injuries, including a security official identified as Sepoy Manzoor and a police constable named Shakir.

Reports citing sources stated that the deceased and injured had been shifted to Miranshah hospital.

In the meantime, officials have cordoned off the area.

Read also: North Waziristan: Bombers target girls’ education; destroy two schools

Following the incident, minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces’ check post in North Waziristan.

In a statement issued here, he paid tributes to martyred security personnel, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“The martyrdom of our brave security forces is an irreparable loss for the nation. Their courage and dedication to protecting our homeland will always be remembered,” he added.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack.

Expressing optimism, Sanaullah said “InshAllah, the terrorists responsible for this heinous act will meet their end very soon. Our security forces are tirelessly working to apprehend them and put an end to their nefarious activities.”