Ones who flew from the PTI's nest

A good number of leaders from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have in the last few days quit the party -- some even bid farewell to politics for good -- allegedly over the May 9 vandalism and arson against military installations and other private and public properties.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement-led ruling coalition and the army top brass have vociferously condemned the May 9 incidents in which the army's General Headquarters (GHQ), the Jinnah House (now, the Lahore Corps Commander House), and army martyrs memorials were vandalized.

A horrific attack on the Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali was also reported wherein an aircraft on display was also torched by ‘rioters’ after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir vowed to prosecute those who attacked civil military installations under the Army Act as per the Constitution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has clarified that no new military courts are being established and only criminal cases involving attacks on military installations on May 9 would be prosecuted in such courts.

In the meantime, PTI chief Imran Khan, after being released from a brief arrest in the NAB custody, claimed he was unaware of the ‘events’ as he was under arrest. However, the former prime minister warned of a ‘similar reaction’ if he was arrested again.

To date, Imran Khan has not categorically condemned the May 9 vandalism and violence against state institutions.

Those who bid adieu to the PTI include stalwarts like Dr. Shireen Mazari, who has remained vocal in defending the party policies in countless press conferences and talk shows.

Every politician who flew from PTI's nest expressed their own reason for flying out, but all of them were unanimous in condemning the May 9 riots and stressing that the armed forces were supreme.

SAMAA Digital has compiled a list of the PTI leaders who have announced to part ways with the party or politics.

Note: This list may be edited from time to time.

