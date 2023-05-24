Ask your people not to use harsh words in parliament, CJP tells AGP

The hearing on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) review petition on the Punjab polls ruling has been resumed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar, is hearing the review petition filed by the ECP.

During the court proceeding, the Attorney General of Pakistan approached the podium and resumed the discussion from the previous day when the three-member bench had expressed their objection to the government raising new points during the review stage.

The Attorney General mentioned that the court had inquired yesterday about the Election Commission of Pakistan’s failure to raise certain points earlier. Another point of concern was the government’s insistence on portraying the court’s judgment as a 4-3 ruling in their favor, as well as its potential impact on the National Assembly election.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial interrupted, advising the government not to panic. He stated, “Aap ko ghabrana nahi chahiye” (You should not be worried).

The Chief Justice clarified that the purpose of the court’s meeting was to hear the case and that any fresh points raised by the government would be duly considered. He assured that the court would not hold past actions against the government.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice emphasized that the judges were present there not for the government but for the pleasure of Allah. He requested the Attorney General to advise his “friends” not to make such statements at “our door” and to refrain from using strong language in parliament.

“We work for the pleasure of Allah, that’s why we are sitting quietly,” stated the Chief Justice.

He also advised the Attorney General not to offer unnecessary “clarifications” since the court was approaching the matter with a clear conscience. The Chief Justice added, “Whoever asked you to explain, let them know [about our position].”

ECP’s petition

In its plea, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has argued that while the power to announce election dates is vested in bodies other than judicial institutions, the court lacks authority in this matter, demonstrating the wisdom behind the separation of powers.

The ECP further asserted that, according to the Constitution, the responsibility for conducting elections lies solely with the electoral body, as outlined in Article 218(3) and other relevant provisions. Therefore, the order under review has violated the fundamental principle of the separation of powers and is not legally justifiable.

The ECP contended that conducting fair and just elections to the National Assembly is not possible in the presence of an elected government in Punjab. It argued that the elected government in Punjab possesses substantial resources and influence, which can potentially impact the outcome of the National Assembly elections.

The ECP’s review petition emphasized that the presence of an elected government in Punjab undermines the fairness of the electoral process, as voters are likely to favor candidates affiliated with the political party in power in Punjab.

In response to the review petition, both the federal government and the Punjab Government have filed their replies, aligning with the arguments presented by the ECP.

More to follow…