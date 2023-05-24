Ban on PTI being considered: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is being considered.

He said this while talking to the media at the Parliament House.

On the other hand, PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said if the party was banned, it would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Talking to SAMAA TV exclusively, the lawyer said action could be taken against those involved in the violence, arson and protests.

Khawaja Asif told the media that Imran Khan has not condemned the events of May 9 in clear words till date. The PTI chairman said if he is arrested again, there will be a similar reaction, he added.

Also Read: May 9 tragedy: PTI targets on military installations similar to Indian attacks, says Asif

After the no-confidence motion, all of Imran Khan’s actions have backfired, the minister further said, adding Imran Khan’s party is not able to bear the burden of his wrong decisions.

Asif further said those who attacked the Corps Commander House had nefarious motives, claiming the attacks were carried out under a plan, the details of which he said he didn’t want to divulge.

Apart from Radio Pakistan, no civilian building was attacked, the minister said, adding a ban on the PTI is being considered.

Also Read: NA passes resolution denouncing violent nationwide protests after Imran Khan’s arrest

He further said any decision regarding the ban will be taken unanimously by the PDM. If a decision is taken to ban the PTI, parliament will be taken into confidence, he added.

It has to be ensured that the respect of the army remains intact, Asif remarked, adding every such step will be taken so that no one can use the Pakistan Army for their politics.

The minster also called Imran Khan a dishonest, disloyal person, who made the armed forces a party in his struggle for power.

Also Read: GHQ to host main ceremony of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25

“Nawaz Sharif was stripped of power but no incident like May 9 happened,” the minister commented.

Imran Khan’s actions brought happiness in India, Khawaja Asif

He further said there was no legitimate reason to ban political parties earlier, the minister said, adding there is no international pressure on the government and all the decisions will be made in the county’s interests.