Nepra rejects govt’s request for hike in power tariff

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday rejected the federal government’s request to increase the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers by an average of Rs3.50 per unit for three months.

The government had asked the Nepra to increase the K-Electric tariff by a cumulative Rs6.02 per unit under quarterly tariff adjustments (QTAs) to reduce the burden on the national exchequer by Rs20 billion.

However, the Nepra dismissed the federal government’s request stating that the increase in electricity prices is not appropriate, there are ambiguities.

The Nepra, on the other hand, also approved an increase in power tariff of Rs1.25 for DISCOs consumers.

The tariff approval came after power distribution companies (DISCOs) applied for an increase in tariff under third-quarter adjustment.