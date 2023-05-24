ATC issues detailed verdict on probing Imran Khan in 8 terrorism cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has issued the written verdict on the issue of investigating PTI Chairman Imran Khan in eight cases registered under terrorism charges.

The verdict says the venue for the investigation shall be determined with the mutual consent of the parties keeping in view the law.

Fixing of the venue for investigation by the court can also be deemed judicial intervention, it maintained.

The court hoped the joint investigation team will interrogate Imran Khan before the next hearing.

Presently, the parties are free to determine with mutual consent the method of recording Imran Khan’s statement, the court order said.

The parties will appear in court on June 8 for arguments on Imran Khan’s bail application.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas issued a two-page order