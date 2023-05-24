‘Om Shanti Om’ actor Nitesh Pandey dies aged 51

Indian television actor Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen in hit series ‘Anupamaa’, has passed away following a cardiac arrest. He was 51.

As per details, Nitesh’s brother-in-law confirmed the news of his death.

He is now survived by his actress-wife Arpita Pandey.

Mr. Pandey gained prominence for his role as Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in the 2007 blockbuster film “Om Shanti Om”.

His portrayal of the character left an indelible mark on the audience and showcased his versatility as an actor. In recent years, he had been captivating viewers with his portrayal of Sanjay Khanna, a pivotal character in the popular television series Anupamaa.

Born in 1971, Nitesh Pandey had a passion for acting from a young age. He ventured into the entertainment industry with a determination to make a name for himself, and his talent soon earned him recognition and praise.

Throughout his career, Nitesh portrayed a wide range of characters, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of viewers.

The news of Nitesh Pandey’s passing has left his colleagues in the industry grief-stricken. Many of them took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the talented actor.

Fans, too, flooded various platforms with messages of sorrow and fond memories, reminiscing about his memorable performances and the joy he brought to their lives.

The news of his untimely death has left a void in the entertainment industry, where he was highly regarded for his remarkable acting skills and amiable personality.