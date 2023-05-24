Courts seek details of cases against Salman Shah’s family, Asad Qaiser

The Lahore High Court has sought the details of cases registered against former finance minister Salman Shah and his family members.

The court was hearing an application seeking the record of cases against former finance minister Salman Shah and his family members.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that the former finance minister’s daughter, noted designer Khadijah Shah, turned herself in on Tuesday night.

The court asked what the hurdle was now in providing the record of cases.

“What is happening now has never happened in this country,” argued the lawyer.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu of the LHC heard the petition.

Salman Shah had filed the petition through Khawaja Tariq Rahim and Azhar Siddique.

Further hearing of the case will be held on May 26.

Cases against Asad Qasier

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court told the capital police to present the record of cases against former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser of the PTI by tomorrow.

IHC judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the plea regarding details of cases against Qaiser.

The Islamabad police submitted a record of seven cases against the PTI leader in the court.

Qaiser’s lawyer Babar Awan told the court they still did not know how many cases have been registered, and pleaded for the court to order the police to present the complete record.

The hearing was adjourned till tomorrow. The last FIR against Asad Qaiser was registered on March 18, the police report said.