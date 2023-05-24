Where are snatched mobiles being smuggled from Karachi?

In a shocking revelation, the main reason behind the high prices of mobile phones has finally come to light. It has been discovered that millions of stolen and pilfered mobile phones from Karachi are being smuggled to Afghanistan and other countries.

This year, a staggering 11,500 citizens in Karachi have fallen victim to mobile phone theft, while the previous year 2022 witnessed over 28,000 cases of lost mobile phones.

Ghulam Nabi Memon, the Inspector General of Sindh, has acknowledged that stolen devices undergo a process of refurbishment, including changing their IMEI numbers before they are either resold within the country or smuggled abroad.

He further revealed that numerous criminal groups are operating in the city, orchestrating the smuggling of stolen and confiscated mobile phones to neighboring countries.

The police have compiled lists of these suspects to aid in their apprehension.

Rizwan Irfan, chief of the electronic market trading industry, has made claims that stolen mobile phones find an easy market not only in Karachi but also in other cities across Sindh.

This alarming situation sheds light on the need for increased vigilance and stringent measures to curb the theft and smuggling of mobile phones.

Authorities are urged to take immediate action to tackle this growing menace and protect citizens from such incidents.