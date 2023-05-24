Fresh audio leak reveals PTI’s women leadership involvement in attack on GHQ

Amid the persistent call for an investigation into the May 9 vandalism incidents by Imran Khan, a fresh audio leak surfaced on social media on Wednesday, revealing that the women leaders of the former ruling party were allegedly involved in attacks on army installations.

The purported audio clip revealed that PTI MNA on reserved seat Kanwal Shauzab directed party workers to gather at GHQ Rawalpindi.

According to the purported audio, PTI MPA Farah Agha told activists about the internet shutdown and directed them to reach GHQ along with other workers.