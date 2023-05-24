Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Fresh audio leak reveals PTI’s women leadership involvement in attack on GHQ

PTI MNA Kanwal Shauzab directed workers to gather at military headquarters
Samaa Web Desk May 24, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Amid the persistent call for an investigation into the May 9 vandalism incidents by Imran Khan, a fresh audio leak surfaced on social media on Wednesday, revealing that the women leaders of the former ruling party were allegedly involved in attacks on army installations.

The purported audio clip revealed that PTI MNA on reserved seat Kanwal Shauzab directed party workers to gather at GHQ Rawalpindi.

Read also: Shireen Mazari decides to quit politics

According to the purported audio, PTI MPA Farah Agha told activists about the internet shutdown and directed them to reach GHQ along with other workers.

Imran Khan

shireen mazari

audio leaks

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

Audio leaks commission

May 9 riots

Kanwal Shauzab

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div