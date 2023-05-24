Pakistani Rupee gains ground against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 40 paisas against the US Dollar and is currently being traded at Rs286.75 in interbank trading.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee was depreciated by 0.21 percent in the interbank market.

The currency settled at 287.15, a loss of 59 paisas.

On Tuesday, the US Dollar reached Rs306 in the open market after an increase of $1 against the Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday.

In interbank trading, the American currency gained 59 paisas and reached Rs287.15 against the local unit.