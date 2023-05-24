Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Pakistani Rupee gains ground against US Dollar

Currency settled at 287.15, a loss of 59 paisas on Tuesday
Samaa Web Desk May 24, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>US Dollar. PHOTO/FILE</p>

US Dollar. PHOTO/FILE

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 40 paisas against the US Dollar and is currently being traded at Rs286.75 in interbank trading.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee was depreciated by 0.21 percent in the interbank market.

The currency settled at 287.15, a loss of 59 paisas.

Read Also: US Dollar reaches Rs306 against Pakistani Rupee

Read Also: IMF did not ask Pakistan to ensure $8bn financing: official

On Tuesday, the US Dollar reached Rs306 in the open market after an increase of $1 against the Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday.

In interbank trading, the American currency gained 59 paisas and reached Rs287.15 against the local unit.

US dollar updates

pakistani rupees

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div