‘Shah Mehmood is in Adiala Jail,’ AAG tells Islamabad court

The additional attorney general has told the Islamabad High Court that PTI leader and former minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in Adiala Jail.

He further said Qureshi is detained under Section 3 of the MPO, adding a total of eight cases are registered against him, as per a police report.

Two cases were registered on May 9 and 10, while six cases are old, the police said.

The court disposed of the petition for providing the details of cases against Qureshi.

Hearing the case, the IHC chief justice said the petitioners may approach the appropriate forum

The additional attorney general, the assistant attorney general, the DSP (legal), and the state counsel appeared before the court.

Advocate Taimoor Malik appeared in court on behalf of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Ignorance of whereabouts

Earlier, the Islamabad police had expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The law enforcement agency was responding to a query during the hearing by Islamabad High Court on a petition of Qureshi seeking details of the cases registered against him.

The police told the court that two cases have been registered against the senior PTI leader in Islamabad.

They further said there are six other old cases against him.

“We don’t know where Shah Mehmood is,” the Islamabad police told the court.

The court ordered the Interior Ministry to inform it which case Shah Mehmood was arrested in.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq adjourned the hearing for some time.

On Tuesday evening, the former foreign minister, as well as party leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, were re-arrested from outside Adiala Jail minutes after their release.

Speaking to SAMAA TV after being released from the jail, Qureshi declared he was not quitting the PTI.

“I am with the party, I will stay with the party,” the PTI vice chairman told the reporter.

The orders of his release were issued after Qureshi’s lawyers submitted an affidavit before the IHC.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb linked the release with the submission of the affidavit.