PM’s son-in-law acquitted of money laundering charges

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf of money laundering charges.

An accountability court disposed of Haroon Yousaf’s interim bail as withdrawn.

The court was hearing a money laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The court directed to provide a copy of the supplementary report to the suspects.

The accountability court judge said that on the next hearing, the court will review the indictment based on the record.

The court then adjourned the hearing on the money laundering reference till May 31.

Shehbaz Sharif’s representative appeared in court and completed the attendance procedure.

Earlier this month, the National Accountability Bureau submitted a supplementary report in the accountability court, declaring PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza, “innocent” in the money laundering reference.